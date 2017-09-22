Derry man commences prestigious ESB three-year Development Programme

Derry man, Owen McGlinchey, is commencing a prestigious three-year programme with Electricity Supply Board (ESB) this week.

Owen forms part of a cohort of 70 graduates from Irish third level institutions, spanning fields of engineering, IT, HR, marketing, trading and finance.

ESB’s tailored Graduate Development Programme sees these graduates develop both professionally and personally. It forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit high-calibre talent from third level institutions.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB International, ESB Networks, Generation and Wholesale Markets, Business Services Centre and Electric Ireland. The graduates studied in a cross section of universities and Institutes of Technology from the island of Ireland and beyond.

Pat Naughton, ESB Executive Director, Group People and Sustainability, welcomed Owen on his induction week in Croke Park. He commented: “These graduates join us at an exciting time. As ESB celebrates 90 years, the energy sector is undergoing a major transition which will require fresh and innovate thinking. ESB is leading Ireland’s transition to a low carbon society, putting in place solutions today that will leave a positive legacy for generations to come. Our 70 new colleagues will play an important part in building this brighter, more sustainable future, as the company seeks to remain at the forefront of energy innovation.

“ESB offers diverse career path for all those interested in meeting these challenges of the coming decades.

"ESB is also pleased to announce that graduate recruitment for 2018 is now open and we are now inviting applications from final year students for next year’s programme.”

To join ESB’s 2018 Graduate Development Programme please see their website www.esb.ie/careers/graduatedevelopmentprogramme for more information.

Applications are open from September 25 until October 24, 2017.