Derry pizzeria reaches final of Take Away Awards

A pizzeria in Derry will compete in the finals of the Take Away Awards at the Savoy in London next month.

Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizza, which based in Spencer Road, have been voted by their customers as one of the top five takeaways in the North of Ireland and the only local takeaway in the North West to reach the finals of the British Take Away Awards.

Co-owners and brothers Darren and Ryan Bradley will be off to the star-studded awards ceremony at the Savoy hotel in London at the end of November when finalists are honoured and the overall winners announced. "

“We are really looking forward to the event, it is a great achievement for us to be named in the top five (takeaways in Northern Ireland)," said the brothers.

"We were delighted just to be nominated by our wonderful customers. Real wood fired pizza is our passion and it’s great to be recognised as a finalist for all the hard work all our fantastic staff put in”

Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizza is a casual dining, family friendly pizzeria serving Italian style pizzas for takeaway, delivery and sit in. M

ade using only the freshest and best ingredients the menu features a collection of traditional Italian pizzas as well as Irish favourites and also features their famous Nutella Twister - Nutella pizza with toasted marshmallows!

The focal point of the kitchen is their wood burning oven, imported from Italy.

The wood fired oven cooks pizzas in minutes and the high heat means the bases are always thin and crispy which along with the flavour that the wood provides makes them different from a regular pizza.

Finalists and winners will be honoured at the awards evening at The Savoy, London on November 27, 2017