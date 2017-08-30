Derry software company creates 10 new jobs

A software company, with support from Invest Northern Ireland, has created 10 new jobs in Derry.

Elemental Software, the ‘tech for good’ company operating within the health and well-being sector, has offices in Derry and Dubai.

Elemental’s award winning Social Prescribing platform connects patients, health and social care professionals and community health and wellness providers.

Pilots of the platform garnered positive feedback from health and social care professionals, community providers and patients and resulted in Elemental Software securing its first contracts across the UK and private investment earlier this year.

Now the firm’s founders, Leeann Monk-Özgül and Jennifer Neff, are expanding the team to help deliver a healthy pipeline of prospective customers and scale the business across the UK and Middle East.

Welcoming the investment during a visit to the company’s premises, Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s Director Life Sciences, said: “Elemental Software is a growing innovative digital health company at the forefront of Social Prescribing, an established model of integrated health and social care delivery. Its digital solution has vast growth potential globally and already its unique platform is rapidly being adopted across the UK and in Dubai.”

The platform makes it easier for any health and social care related professional to refer people with health risks to community based lifestyle interventions. Most importantly, it measures the impact of the referral so as to reduce demand in GP time and services and ultimately keep people out of hospital for longer.

“We have worked with this business from its inception," added Grainne. "Elemental Software’s rapid progress is testament to the entrepreneurial flair and determination of the firm’s founders. Invest NI is pleased to support its investment in hiring 10 new key members of staff and implementing targeted market development. We believe this will enable Elemental Software to continue to scale and increase its market share."

Elemental Software’s founders have an ongoing relationship with Invest NI, participating in Propel as well as its Collaborative Growth Programme. The company has also benefited from Innovation Vouchers, research and development assistance to develop its digital platform, and trade support to undertake extensive market research.

Discussing the company’s expansion plans, Co-Founders of Elemental Software, Leeann Monk-Özgül and Jennifer Neff, said: “Social Prescribing addresses one of the most pressing health and social care challenges of our generation and we have developed a solution that can support and empower lifestyle change for communities most at risk and those who play a key role in supporting these communities.

“We need to create a team which includes business and software development positions as well as marketing and communications and finance and administration roles to help take the business to the next level. Recruiting these key hires will give us the capacity to penetrate our target markets and enhance the functionality of the platform.

“Invest NI’s ongoing advice and support has been vital to progress to date. This support towards our planned recruitment and marketing investment will enable us to maintain the momentum being created as the ‘Go To’ platform for referrals into community based programmes and services that improve quality of life, establish a reputation in our target markets and secure new sales.”

Elemental Software is also the lead in a newly established Mental Health and Well-being network that will scope out the opportunities for NI companies in relation to developing skills, innovative solutions and services for preventative healthcare in mental health and well-being.

Invest NI’s R&D support is part funded by ERDF under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.