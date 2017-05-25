DuPont gets quality management upgrade

Derry company DuPont has become one of the first firms in Northern Ireland to achieve new updated quality management certification.

The certification has been issued by the BSI (British Standards Institution).

Paul Kirkpatrick from DuPont said the ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) standard was designed to be a powerful business improvement tool.

“We’re very happy to be amongst the first in the country to achieve this certification,” he said.

“It’s down to the hard work and diligence of a very committed team of professionals at the plant that we are ahead of the game.

“Having the latest ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems certification shows that we are committed to working effectively with stakeholders, continually improve and streamline operations, reduce costs and win more business and compete in tenders. We are able to satisfy more customers, be more resilient and build a sustainable business with strong corporate governance at its core,” said Paul.

Carla Whyte, Senior Client Propositions Manager at BSI said: “By achieving certification to ISO 9001, DuPont has demonstrated and embedded a process-based approach into their organisation, helping them to increase their resilience. This will help them to continually monitor and manage quality across all operations.”