Firstsource secures 10 years Sky contract

One of Derry’s largest employers has recorded an increase in its growth and profit margins, as it confirmed a 10 years extension of its major contract with Sky.

Firstsource currently employs 951 people at its Springtown base in Derry and a further 386 in Belfast.

The company has been operating here since 2006 and Sky is one of its key clients.

The company has said that newly announced contract extension will provide employment security for many staff here and demonstrates its continued commitment to the local economy.

The deal comes as a result of Sky’s decision to consolidate its outsourced areas under its TV and Broadband Service into one strategic partnership, and Firstsource will continue provide customer solutions for its TV and Broadband Services until 2026.

Tom Scott, Managing Director at Customer Service Group, Sky said: “Partnering with our long time colleagues at Firstsource allows us to deliver a brilliant and fully integrated customer experience across the whole Sky service organisation; our customers are in safe hands.’’

Rajesh Subramaniam, MD and CEO at Firstsource Solutions said: “As consumers demand more and more from leading brands, we know that great customer experience is what now sets the very best organisations apart. We are delighted to be one of Sky’s strategic partners and look forward to continuing our exciting journey with them over the coming years.’’

Firstsource has also announced that its quarterly revenues have risen by 8.2 per cent year on year from the last quarter of 2015,with profits after tax up 3.8 per cent.