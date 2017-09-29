FREE pampering treatments at Foyleside this weekend

Staff and students from North West Regional College’s (NWRC) award winning Beauty Therapy department will be offering FREE treatments to Foyleside customers at a special event in the shopping centre on Saturday (September 30).

Appearing alongside hugely popular beauty vlogger Suzanne Jackson (SoSu) at the ‘Feel Fabulous at Foyleside’ event, NWRC students and staff from the Level 3 Diploma in Make Up courses will operate ten areas offering treatments in make up, nails, hairstyling, face art and head and arm massage.

Treatments are available on the catwalk area outside Boots on Level 1, Foyleside from 12-2 p.m. and 2.30 to 5 p.m.

Go along and get pampered.