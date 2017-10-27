‘Grow sales online’ masterclass in Derry.

North West business leaders are invited to a masterclass on boosting online sales hosted by Derry Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Grofuse Digital.

‘How to grow sales by attracting the right audience online’ will take place at the Chamber’s headquarters on Bishop Street on Wednesday, November 15, from 10am to 12pm.

The workshop will be facilitated by digital marketing expert Denis Finnegan and content/PR specialist Ian Cullen from sales-focussed digital agency Grofuse.

“Every business needs to grow online in today’s marketplace and this workshop is designed to equip business leaders with the basics to drive that process,” Mr Finnegan explains.

The workshop will deliver essential know-how for owner-managers, sales and marketing managers, and business leaders with a website or online presence.

Mr Finnegan adds: “We’re delighted to partner with the Chamber to help businesses make the most of their online presence. Grofuse’s easy to follow solutions for growing sales online help cut through all the noise of misinformation and misunderstanding about how digital works for business.”

For further information, log on to www.grofuse.com or call the team on Te;’ 028 71 228 820. To register for the event online, visit https://goo.gl/ggoC5z or call the Chamber on (028) 71 262 379.