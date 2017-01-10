Home Bargains March opening welcomed

Confirmation that Derry’s Home Bargains store is due to open its doors on March 15 this year has been welcomed.

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper said the new store, located at the former Budget DIY store on the Strand Road, will bring 100 “much needed” jobs for the city.

The opening of the new £6m discount superstore development two days before St Patrick’s Day will come after eight months of work at the site.

Colr. Cooper said: “It’s great to see that this new store will be opening in just two months’ time.

“Since the old Budget DIY store closed there have been ongoing problems with this site.

“This development will bring it back into use and create 100 much needed jobs in Derry.

“I have been in contact with the developers of this site for many months now in regards to the expected completion date, plus trying to resolve a number of problems being encountered by residents in Pennyburn Court and McCartney Park.”

Budget DIY closed its doors back in 2006 and the large corner store has remained vacant ever since.

Planning permission for the site to be developed for the “ sale of convenience and comparison goods” was granted to Home Bargains TJ Morris back in March, 2016.

Associated works include the demolition of former Xtra Vision unit at the other end of the complex.

A new garden centre formed part of the plans, as well as reconfiguration of car parking.

A representative from TJ Morris Ltd. told the council earlier this year that the plans involved a flagship Home Bargains outlet that would create 100 jobs. The representative also said it would enhance competitive retail environment in conjunction with increasing local rates revenue.