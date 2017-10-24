Illegal dumpers warned to ‘have  a bit of respect’ for residents

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has slammed those behind dumping on the back roads of the Creggan estate.

Colr. Campbell was speaking after the latest spate of dumping in the rural Glassagh Road area behind the estate.

He said: “I was contacted by residents who were furious at the amount of rubbish that has been dumped on the Glassagh Road.

“I and another community activist went to the area and were shocked to see the amount of materials and rubbish dumped at the side of the road.

“This rubbish must have been transported to the area in a lorry or a van.

“I would appeal to people to desist from this practice immediately and have a bit of respect for the local community and the environment.

“Creggan is not a dumping ground and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the Council is aware of the issue and “has been working closely with local community representatives to address the problem of illegal dumping in the area”.

She said: “Council takes cases of fly-tipping very seriously and is committed to identifying the perpetrators and issuing the appropriate fixed penalty notices.

“We would ask for the public’s co-operation in tackling this issue as it affects communities right across the district imposing an unnecessary burden on ratepayers, damaging the environment and creating unpleasant living conditions for all.

“Council would encourage anyone with excess rubbish to dispose of it at their nearest recycling centre or contact Council to arrange a bulky waste lift by emailing refuse&bulky@derrystrabane.com.”

She also advised that a full list of Council’s recycling services is available online at www.derrystrabane.com/service/wasterecycling/centres.

A direct helpline for all refuse, bulky and street cleaning issues is available on 028 71 374 107.

It emerged earlier this month that Derry City and Strabane District Council will target illegal dumping with a new pilot scheme that will initially target the Rosemount/Glen and Spencer Road/Chapel Road areas.

Council Head of Environment Conor Canning told members of the local authority’s Environment and Regeneration Committee that the move was necessary in to order to address the problem of persistent fly-tipping and dumping, which are both “a blight on the image” of the city and a major concern for residents.

Mr. Canning told members how council officers had successfully tackled the problem in some areas of the city, through engagement, education and awareness-raising measures.

However, this approach hasn’t worked in all areas of the city.

For information on refuse enforcement, local people are advised to contact the Council’s Enforcement Section at 028 71 253 253 ext 6868 or email wasteenforcement@derrystrabane.com