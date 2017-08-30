Invest NI assist Derry firm to secure business in Europe

A Derry company has been among those to secure major new business internationally with the assistance of Invest NI.

Four Northern Ireland food and drink companies have been assisted by Invest Northern Ireland to win new business in international markets, estimated to be worth nearly half a million pounds collectively. Niche Drinks, alongside BFree, CocoMojo and Rooney Fish have secured orders to supply their products in China, the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

Congratulating the companies, Alison Gowdy, Invest NI’s Director of Trade said: “This is a fantastic result for Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing industry and showcases the increasing appetite around the world for Northern Ireland food and drink.

“We are delighted that our businesses are becoming ever more visible and ambitious in taking their products to growing world markets with Northern Ireland food and drink exports valued at £1.2billion in the last 12 months.

“All of the businesses have put substantial time and resources into fostering relationships with global customers which has helped them to secure these deals.

“As a direct result of our programme of business activities in China many Northern Ireland companies are reaping significant benefits, with Rooney Fish and CocoMojo now securing their first deals in this market, which is hugely encouraging.”

Niche Drinks, BFree, CocoMojo and Rooney Fish benefited from a range of Invest NI support including food business development guidance, trade advice and from participating on Invest NI trade missions and exhibitions to profile their products on a global stage.

“Invest NI’s longstanding strategic focus is to assist companies to win business abroad. We have an expanding global network of offices designed to support Northern Ireland businesses which are keen to explore new opportunities. That, coupled with the provision of in-market expertise and resources, will help drive the local food and drink industry towards further global growth.

“I would strongly urge businesses here to keep exploring the opportunities available and to seek Invest NI’s help in tapping into new export markets.” continued Alison.

Robin Young MBE, Finance Director and Company Secretary of Niche Drinks said: “We are very happy with our success to date. Our long term growth plans are progressing well and we continue to focus on building our export sales, particularly in the U.S and Europe markets.

“We recently secured our first Russian orders for our Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and both Causeway Coast and Shannons Irish Cream Liqueurs as a result of a visit to Russia at the beginning of this year and we continue to build distribution in the market there.”