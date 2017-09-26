KFC delivery service could be on the way to Derry

KFC has confirmed they are rolling out a delivery service throughout the North.

The delivery service is currently being trialled at KFC outlets in Yorkgate, Ballyhackamore and Boucher Road but Derry could be next on the list.

The new service will see the creation of 100 new jobs across the North.

The Herbert Group Ltd owns the KFC franchise in Northern Ireland.

The new service and new jobs are a direct result of a £27m re-financing deal between the Herbert Group and Danske Bank.

The Herbert Group, which currently operates 145 KFC stores across Ireland and in Britain, is expected to grow its total workforce to 5,000 by 2018.