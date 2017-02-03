Linking up Ebrington and St Columb’s Park to be examined

Derry and Strabane Council have confirmed that proposals are being developed to integrate St Columb’s Park and the Ebrington site.

The development emerged during an update on Ebrington delivered at the Council’s February Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday by Head of Planning Maura Fox.

As well as the Quiet Man Distillery complex approved at the meeting, proposed developments include an office complex at one of the large buildings close to the St. Columb’s Road/Browning Drive end, and further office accommodation within a temporary guardhouse and welfare facilities.

Ollie’s Restaurant, meanwhile, is proposing to expand its premises to take in another building at Ebrington.

Ms. Fox said this latter application was “a very positive indication of how the site is working” for those businesses currently located there

Plans for a Maritime Museum and Archive Centre off Ebrington Square are currently with the Department of Infrastructure.

Planning Committee Chairman, SDLP Councillor John Boyle, said the report had detailed “very exciting prospects for the future,” adding that they had only seen “the tip of the iceberg” to date.

Sinn Fein Councillor Dan Kelly said he welcomed the work going on at Ebrington.

He also suggested, after having taken a walk around the site, that more could be done to integrate Ebrington with St Columb’s Park.

“I just felt there was a bit of a barrier there,” he said.

A council official responded that a report on proposals on integrating this “gateway” area was already being developed and would be coming before the council over the coming weeks.