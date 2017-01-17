May’s wish list ‘will create hard border’ - Raymond McCartney

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has described the British Prime Minister’s Brexit plan as a ‘wish list’, which will create a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The Foyle MLA said: “Theresa May’s ‘plan’ today clearly shows she is ignoring the views of the people of the north.

“It is a wish list which does not have the agreement of the people of the north to move forward. Her intentions to leave the single market and her indecisiveness about the customs union will have a detrimental impact on the economy in the north and across Ireland.

“Exiting the single market and customs union would create a hard border on the island of Ireland and soft words from Theresa May mean nothing.”

He added: “The north of Ireland needs to be granted special status within the European Union. The Irish government needs to be working towards that goal.”