McDonalds is ‘lovin’ award winning Derry business

Derry company, Disten Property Maintenance, has been recognised for service excellence by global fast food giant McDonalds.

The home of Ronald McDonald has awarded the local firm its prestigious ‘Service Company of the Year’ title for 2016.

Disten Property Maintenance, which is based at Skeoge Industrial Estate, carries out building and maintenance work of McDonald’s company owned restaurants across Scotland and northern England.

Reflecting on his company’s success, Managing Director John Keyes said the recognition was down to the hard work and dedication of his fantastic team in delivering consistent and proactive contract duties.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have been recognised by McDonalds with such a prestigious award.

“I accepted the honour on behalf of all my team, as the award is a testament to the skill, dedication and professionalism of everyone who works on our McDonalds account.

“Since 2007 Disten Property Maintenance has enjoyed tremendous growth, primarily as a result of our policy of delivering a quality service at a fair price to the customer. We understand that ‘moments of truth’ are essential to customer satisfaction, so we constantly measure and monitor our performance but there is no greater judge of our service than our clients.”

Paul Ward, ‎Head of Restaurant Services at McDonalds, said Disten Property Maintenance has very quickly become a “key partner” to McDonalds.

Mr Ward added “In customer satisfaction surveys, Disten Property Maintenance rarely fails to achieve perfect feedback scores”.

“A significant factor in Disten Property Maintenance’s success, is the time and attention taken to communicate with the franchisees and our own company operated restaurants.. These key characteristics together with other admirable qualities have allowed them to become a key partner in a very short period of time.”