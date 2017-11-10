MLAs support postal workers’ campaign

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has voiced support for postal workers’ campaign to save pension rights and for a shorter working week.

He said: “The union has an overwhelming mandate to pursue this action following an 89% vote in favour. The Post Office should respect the right of workers to engage in mandated legal action in pursuit of legitimate goals. In this case, the workers are opposing changes to their pension scheme which will see members losing up to a third of their retirement benefits. Even if there is some temporary disruption, I am sure the vast majority will support the workers in any action they take.”