‘More bungalows needed for older people and disabled

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson, Councillor Tony Hassan, has called on the Department for Communities to give permission for more bungalows to be constructed in Derry.

Colr. Hassan said the Department had the power to authorise the Housing Executive instructing Housing Associations to build bungalow-type accommodation in all new build social housing developments.

He said: “There is a need for bungalow type accommodation for the older members of our community and for people with disabilities.

“If you need bungalow-type accommodation on health grounds, or if you are disabled you have to be referred by an occupational therapist to the Housing Executive and for them to tell housing association’s to build bungalow type accommodation to suit your needs.

“I have many older constituents and people with disabilities come to my office on the Racecourse Road looking for bungalow-type accommodation as the accommodation they are in does not meet their needs.”

Colr. Hassan said more bungalows would free up many three and two bedroom homes for younger families.

“If we are to move forward and have a better mix of our housing stock it’s clear that there needs to be a higher percentage of bungalow type accommodation and that this should be a priority for the Housing Executive,” Colr. Hassan added.