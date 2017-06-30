Mullan welcomes opening of The Range creating 80 jobs

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the opening of the new retail outlet the ‘The Range’ this morning.

The Buncrana Road outlet has opened on the site of the former B&Q store, creating 80 new full and part-time jobs for the city.

Speaking from the opening, Karen Mullan MLA said: “There was much disappointment in the city last year when the B&Q store closed down, resulting in the loss of many local jobs.

“It’s now great to see this site coming back into use and the retail company The Range creating up to 80 jobs.

She added: “Today’s opening comes just a few short months after Home Bargains opened a brand new store on the Strand Road creating upwards of 100 full and part-time jobs.”