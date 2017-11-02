New Derry to Seville chartered service launched

Super Break, a short break specialist for over 30 years, has just launched an exclusive new charter service direct from City of Derry Airport to stunning Seville.

The launch of the new chartered service by Super Break will be the first direct flight from City of Derry Airport to Seville, helping more people access the popular European destination than ever before.

The route from City of Derry Airport to Seville will begin in March 2018.

Starting from just £549 per person, the break will depart in March 2018 – the perfect time to see the city come alive in Spring with its colourful streets and blossoming flowers.

Commercial and Marketing Manager for City of Derry Airport, Charlene Shongo stated that the airport is absolutely delighted to be working with Super Break to offer travellers from the North West this fantastic Authentic Andalucian break to Seville, which has just been named as Lonely Plant’s number one city to visit in 2018.

This Authentic Andalucian 4-day break to Seville will depart from City of Derry Airport on 16th March 2018 and includes return flights from your local airport, 20kg hold luggage and 5kg hand luggage per person; 3nights accommodation including breakfast; transfers to and from Seville airport; Seville Discovery Ticket with 48 hour hop-on hop-off Seville City Sightseeing Tour, free walking tours; as well as entry to many of Seville’s top attractions including Seville aquarium, Flamenco Dance Museum and Real Betis Stadium Tour Experience. There is also a fantastic full day "country to coast" excursion to the stunning countryside of Jerez and coastal city of Cadiz”. This excellent break offers travellers the opportunity to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of Seville and to fully immerse themselves in the culture that this part of Spain is renowned for.

Charlene outlined that City of Derry Airport has become the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering both convenience and excellent customer service and we look forward to working with SuperBreak to offer our customers direct air access to this popular short break destination - Seville. CoDA encourages all travellers from within our local catchment area to “Fly Local and Choose CoDA”.

Finally, Charlene stated that as these amazing short breaks will be snapped up quickly, customers should log on to Super Break website to avoid missing out.

Chris Hagan, Head of Propositions, Transport and Attractions for Super break stated ‘We are delighted to launch our first exclusive departure from City of Derry Airport. For the first time passengers from the North West will be able to ‘fly local’ direct to Seville for a long weekend as part of our Authentic Andalucia programme with packages including a range of hotels, transfers and included excursions and experiences which allow guests to fully immerse themselves in this fascinating area of Southern Spain. The departure for 4 days on Friday 16th March has been timed to coincide with St Patricks Day to allow for minimum time away from work and also a perfect excuse to celebrate in the sun. Packages are available via superbreak.com, our contact centre on 01904 420440 (NI) and 01 695 0000 (ROI) and your local travel agent both in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. As a long time regular user of City of Derry Airport myself, commuting weekly between my home in Tamnaherin and our head office in York I look forward to working with the team at City of Derry Airport to add additional direct departures to exciting destinations throughout Europe during the course of the year …. Watch this space’

To book, visit the Super Break website or call 0800 042 0288.