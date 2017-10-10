New furniture shop to open in DERRY this week

A leading hardwood furniture retailer will open its first shop in Derry on Saturday.

Oak Furniture Land describes itself as the "largest retailer of real hardwood furniture" in the UK.

Featuring a mezzanine floor, the 8,708 sq ft showroom is located at the Crescent Link Retail Park.

The new showroom has created six new jobs and forms part of the company’s on-going expansion plans.

The new Derry store features over 13 ranges - including new ranges Canterbury and St Ives. The showroom also features a large range of its sofas and armchairs, all with 100 per cent hardwood frames and strong high grade steel serpentine spring bases for support and durability.

Alan Tombs Regional Manager at Oak Furniture Land commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our first store in Derry, and our second store in Northern Ireland. It’s a major investment for us, and plays a significant role in our on-going store opening programme across the UK, which has seen us open a store each month for the last three years.

The new St. Ives range (above) will be available in Oak Furniture Land when it opens in Derry this weekend.

"Our Northern Ireland customers have been loyal to us since we opened our first store in Belfast last year and we are looking forward to extending our 100% solid hardwood furniture offering to customers in the area. We know when customers shop with us they return time and time again, and we are looking forward to serving our Derry customers for many years to come.”

Derry store opening times: Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 1.00pm to 6.00pm.