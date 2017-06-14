New series of Streetmate wants Derry singletons to apply

The producers behind the new series of Streetmate are looking for applicants from Derry to feature on the classic Channel 4 dating show.

The show, which is making a return to screens this year, is looking for singletons aged 18 and over to apply.

Streetmate, which was first hosted by Davina McCall in the late 1990s and Holly Willoghby in 2007, is making a return to the screens.

The new series will be hosted by former Gogglebox star and Queen of the jungle, Scarlett Moffatt, as she takes to the streets of various cities across the UK to help find local singletons an exciting date.

The show aims to set up applicants in their home town, taking to the streets to identify members of the public they may be attracted to.

Producers behind the show are keen to get applications from Scotland, England, Wales and the North, including Derry.

Any applications will be treated in complete confidence. To apply visit streetmate@tigeraspect.co.uk