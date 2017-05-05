New Skeoge road project for housing under way

The start of a new road system in the Skeoge area to service plans for new housing has been welcomed by Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Councillor Tony Hassan.

Work on the new road started this week and will allow for more development of social homes in the area.

Councillor Hassan said: “This new road which is called the Spine Road will stretch through the present Apex development to the second roundabout on Skeoge Road, and also access onto the Lower Galliagh Road to allow residents in the Woodbrook area to access the Skeoge road.”

Colr. Hassan said that an additional 350 social homes are planned for the area over the next year.

“Just this week Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have approved 115 new social homes in the area.

“This is a good news story for social housing provision in Derry and for the hundreds of people on the homeless waiting list.

“The number of people waiting for a home in the city has increased dramatically over the past few years and these new homes will go some way to alleviating that problem.

“I will continue that lobby at every opportunity to ensure that the need for new social housing schemes is kept firmly on the agenda in the city.”

The Skeogelands area has been the focal point for social housing building over the past number of years with several new estates constructed.