Opening date confirmed for The Range in Derry

The Range have now confirmed the date for the opening of its new Derry superstore.

The home, leisure & gardens retail giant is set to open its doors at the former B&Q site off Buncrana Road by early summer.

The company said they were “thrilled to announce a confirmed opening date” of Friday, June 30 at 9am.

The new store is expecting to create around 80 new jobs, and the opening will take place just three months after Home Bargains opened at the former Budget DIY site opened its doors in March.

A spokesperson for The Range has confirmed that building works to transform the old B&Q store at Faustina Retail Park into a brand new Range store are nearing completion.

The new store in Derry will be the second branch of The Range to open in Northern Ireland and will offer products across 16 departments.

The store will have a large seasonal department selling a vast selection of luxury garden furniture, barbecues and solar lighting.

There will also be an outdoor garden centre with a choice of plants, aggregates and more as well as a family café offering a wide selection of food and drink.

The Range is continuing to embark on an aggressive development strategy that sees the UK retailer now operating over 135 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Devon-based owner and founder of the firm, Chris Dawson said:

“Having a second store in Northern Ireland is a great step in the company’s progression and expansion plans.

“We feel that The Range is a unique shopping experience that has something for everyone and are sure that the new store will be a welcome addition to the city.”

The Range opened its first Irish store in Limerick last summer.