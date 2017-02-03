Plans in place ‘to develop all’ Ebrington buildings

The Executive Office has confirmed that plans are in place to develop the flagship Clock Tower Barracks and all other buildings at Ebrington.

Work remains ongoing meanwhile to ensure that responsibility for the 26 acre site are transferred to Derry City & Strabane District Council some time this year.

The confirmation comes after planning approval was this week granted to transform a number of buildings into a major Irish whisky distillery and visitor centre.

The entire former military army barrack site was gifted to local people in December 2003 as part of the peace process.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office confirmed yesterday: “In line with the October 2015 Ministerial announcement, the Ebrington site will move to Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2017. Executive Office officials are working closely with the Council to facilitate this transfer as early as possible.”

He added: “There are plans in place to develop all the buildings (including the clock tower) and land on the site. This includes discussions with potential occupiers following the earlier marketing of the site. These are progressing well.

“Ebrington remains a key element of the Council’s Community Plan/Inclusive Growth Plan for the regeneration and investment of the city and region.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council concurred, stating: “The Executive Office at present continues to hold responsibility for the Ebrington site. An Independent Due Diligence process, which is being undertaken ahead of the transfer of the site to Council, is currently ongoing. Council will continue to work closely with the Executive Office to agree a timescale for the transfer once this process is satisfactory completed and approved by Council.”

The spokesperson added that the Ebrington site remains a key element of the Council’s Community Plan/Inclusive Growth Plan for the regeneration and investment of the city and region.