REVEALED: The number of people receiving DLA in Derry

The total number of people in receipt of Disability Living Allowance (D.L.A.) in Derry has been published by the Department for Communities (D.f.C.)

The publication, which is called Northern Ireland Benefits Statistics Summary May 2017, included data for the total number of people in receipt of D.L.A. by Northern Ireland Assembly constituency.

D.L.A. is a tax-free benefit for disabled people who need help with mobility or care costs.

In the Foyle constituency, 14,210 people were in receipt of D.L.A.

Foyle had the third greatest number of recipients after Belfast West and Belfast North respectively.

The total number of D.L.A. recipients in the North up until May 2017 was 199,680.

The publication also included statistics for each local government district.

The number of people eligible to submit a D.L.A. claim in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area was 150,142.

There were 20,900 D.L.A. claimants in the Derry and Strabane area up until May 2017 - this equates to 13.9 per cent of the eligible population and is the highest in Northern Ireland.

Access the full report by visiting the Department for Communities website.