Schivo workers face ‘terrible uncertainty’

Workers at Derry’s Schivo plant are now facing into a period of “terrible uncertainty” after the plant went into administration, Foyle MP Mark Durkan has said.

The SDLP’s Westminster representative for Derry expressed concern following the appointment of administrators to Schivo NI’s factory (formerly known as Maydown Precision Engineering), which supplies parts to major aircraft manufacturers such as Bombardier.

The former Mayodwn Precision Engineering plant (now Schivo). DER3215MC023

Workers were informed about the development on Friday morning.

Mr Durkan said the company now have a responsibility to reciprocate the loyalty and good faith shown by workers.

He said: “I deeply regret this news which will come as a huge blow to 83 workers and their families.

“Employees at Schivo NI, formerly Maydown Precision Engineering, have been a committed and reliable workforce – some of whom have served their employers loyally and faithfully for decades.

“This sad decision is not a reflection on their talent or commitment but of wider sectoral challenges.

“As those employees now face the prospect of terrible uncertainty after the appointment of administrators, the company have an onus to reciprocate the loyalty and good faith which the workers have always shown, and the administrators must seek to optimise their prospects in this stressful context.”

