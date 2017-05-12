SF ‘determined’ to gain Westminster seat - McCallion

Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion has said Sinn Féin is seeking a large anti-Brexit vote in Foyle and is “determined” to take the Westminster seat from the SDLP

Mrs McCallion was speaking as she joined party representatives from Foyle and East Derry to hand in her nomination papers at the Electoral Office in the city yesterday.

The Foyle candidate, who recently topped the poll at the Assembly elections said: “The people of Foyle voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union last year, and voted at the recent Assembly Elections in their biggest ever number in this city and district to be represented by Sinn Féin.

“I am proud and honoured to be putting myself before the electorate of Foyle for Sinn Féin in the upcoming Westminster Election and we are determined to gain the seat.

“Sinn Féin will continue to provide first-class public representation to everyone in the community if elected on June 8.”

Mrs. McCallion added: “The election offers people the opportunity to send a clear message to Theresa May that we don’t want Brexit, we don’t want borders between Derry and Donegal and we don’t want Tory cuts.

“The best way to do that is to vote Sinn Féin,” insisted Mrs. McCallion.

Other candidates who have confirmed they are standing for Foyle in the forthcoming election include Mark Durkan (SDLP), Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit), Gary Middleton (DUP) and John Doherty (Alliance).