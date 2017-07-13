Tesco withdraws salads due to food poisoning bug

Tesco has recalled two chicken salads because it contains the food bug Campylobacter.

The supermarket giant was told by its supplier that the bacteria, which is the the most common cause of food poisoning, had been found in its 160g Chicken Salad and 315g Chicken, Broccoli, Almond & Cashew Nut Salad tubs.

The bacteria are usually found on raw or undercooked meat particularly poultry, unpasteurised milk and untreated water.

It causes 280,000 cases of food poisoning each year and four out of five come from contaminated poultry.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, stomach cramps, and fever.

The incubation period between eating contaminated food and the start of symptoms for food poisoning caused by campylobacter is usually between two and five days with symptoms usually lasting less than a week.

The 160g tub costs £2.10 and contains mix of salad leaves, roast chicken pieces, beetroot and carrot with a pot of crème fraîche and chives dressing.

The 315g tub costs £3.50 and conatisn Roast chicken pieces, cooked brown rice and quinoa, broccoli stalks, egg, red & yellow peppers, a mix of salad leaves, cashew nuts and almonds with a pot of vinaigrette dressing.

Both products use chicken from Thailand and have use by dates of 12/07/2017 and 13/07/2017.

No other Tesco products are known to be affected, the Food Standards Agency said.

It urged consumers not to eat the salads but return them for a full refund.

Tesco said: "We have been made aware by our supplier that they have detected Campylobacter in a small number of products.

"Tesco is recalling the affected products from customers as a precaution.

"Please return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

"Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

The Food Standards Agency added: "Tesco is recalling two chicken salad products because Campylobacter has been found in the products.

"The presence of Campylobacter in the products. The usual symptoms caused by Campylobacter are fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

"If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."