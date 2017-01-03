‘Use local labour on new building projects’

Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan has said he hopes more local trades people will be given opportunities to work on building projects during 2017.

In a New Year’ statement, the Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson welcomed the amount of new builds of social and private housing planned in the city for 2017 from various Housing Associations and building contractors.

Mr. Hassan said: “Lots of new building work in the private and social sector will happen this year in Derry, so I feel it’s very important to ask will there be enough social clauses used by the developers in all of the building work.

“This would take people in the building trade off the dole and give them work.

“One of the complaints I would receive as a councillor is that developers are not using the social clauses as much as they should be. I hope it’s something that building contractors will take on board. “

Colr. Hassan added it was important to point out that Derry City and Strabane District Council was a strong advocate for the use of social clauses.

“With the plans for large scale building projects in the Waterside of private developments and others across the city plus the opening up of the H2 site on the Buncrana Road, it can only be a positive by providing a good mix of housing provision which will put a big dent in the housing waiting lists.”

The Housing Executive revealed that during the three years up to April 2018, in partnership with associations, they are working to build 1,264 new homes across Derry and Strabane, across 35 housing schemes. Hundreds of these homes are scheduled to be built over the coming year.