Work progressing at key Ebrington buildings

Work to transform a number of key buildings at Ebrington is under way, with the site remaining “a key element” of the city’s future growth, Council officials have said.

They were speaking after members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee took a tour of the 26-acre former military base to get an insight into ongoing development works.

Accompanied by the Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, the Head of Planning, Maura Fox, principal Planning Officers Andree McNee and Suzanne McCracken, the Planning Committee were given an overview of the works currently being undertaken by The Executive Office.

Planning Committee chairman Councillor John Boyle said members were very impressed with the progress that has been made.

Among the buildings they viewed were Buildings 10, 10a, 11 and 17, following planning approval for a new craft distillery and Visitor Centre at Ebrington Square. Colr. Boyle said: “This is just one of a number of hugely important developments at Ebrington that is enhancing and regenerating listed buildings that form part of a key cluster of landmark buildings and spaces that are significant to our built heritage. Ebrington as a former military barracks that dates back to the 1840s and covers a space of 210.5 hectares, is of significant historic importance to this city.

“It contains a key site for the economic development and regeneration of Derry and the wider City North West region.”

Karen Phillips said the development is key to the overall regeneration and strategic growth planned for the area. “The ongoing development of the site is providing a significant boost for business, tourism and the people of the area and we are hugely excited to be part of this exciting plan to revitalise an 1840s site with new offices, cafes and creative industry space as well as plans for a Maritime Museum, hotel and leisure developments and retail offering,” she said.

Maura Fox said the site visit gave members a chance to see at first hand the work that is being done on the ground by the Department to make a number of the buildings business ready for potential private sector investment, and to get an insight into how these buildings can be used for a mix of uses. It was great to see the work that is being done to transform a number of buildings at the site such as the Cunningham Building to assist with the process of making it attractive for investment,” she said.

It is expected that responsibility for the Ebrington site will move to Council in the coming months.