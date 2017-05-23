Call for action as sewage floods garden

A Derry mother has expressed disgust and concern after sewage flooded her garden yesterday.

The Glendale resident, who was alerted by neighbours yesterday, said that this was only he latest in a string of flooding incidents around her home.

She has called for the problem to be sorted out permanently amid fears over the health and safety of her children, aged 15 and five.

Contractors were yesterday afternoon working to deal with the issue.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I have been here 15 years and it is only since last year that the human waste and the toilet roll and stuff has been there. That’s the second time its happened and it has got worse. There has been flooding before as well.

“In October there was a rat that got into the house.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. That’s sewers. It’s unhealthy for an animal , so it’s definitely unhealthy for a human being.

“The smell in the house is disgusting.”

Speaking at the woman’s home yesterday, Sinn Fein councillor Tony Hassan said while there had been major upgrades to treatment plants in the region, the problem seems to lie with the way the systems were initially installed as well as with those who put nappies and other unsuitable items down toilets.

He said this resulted in residents, like the family in Glendale, paying the price for a problem that was not of their making.

”This ground is all contaminated here, garden furniture, trampoline, children’s toys ruined. Nobody should be expected to live in these conditions here. I have never in all my time as a councillor seen as bad a situation regarding a sewage problem. It’s nearly an inch thick in that garden.”

Colr. Hassan added: “I will be seeking a site meeting with Apex, NI Water and any other agency that’s responsible for rectifying this problem up here.”

Apex and NI Water have been contacted for a response .