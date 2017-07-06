Call for CCTV at car parks to tackle criminality

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly has called upon Council officers to examine erecting Close Circuit Television cameras at Council car parks following a number of criminal episodes.

Colr. Reilly said that a number of people had contacted him regarding episodes of criminality at Spencer Road in particular, including cars being damaged and broken into, with another episode at Bishop Street car park.

He said that the incidents seemed to be taking place in areas “shielded from public view at night-time”.

Colr. Reilly raised the issue at a meeting of the Council’s Business & Culture Committee on Tuesday as members reviewed minutes from its previous meeting.

At the earlier meeting, Colr. Reilly had asked for an update in relation to the request he had previously made on the electronic signage at the Spencer Road car park.

He had stated that many motorists were having their time wasted as there was no way of knowing how many spaces were available at any given time.

In response, the Head of Business had said at the meeting that officers were currently working out how much the electronic signage would cost for Spencer Road, and that a cost benefit analysis in terms of car park size and income generated was currently underway.

A report on this is to be brought back to the committee at a later date.

The Council currently runs around 30 car parks across the city and district.