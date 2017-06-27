Call for ‘clear timetable’ on 3G pitch works

Derry & Strabane Council have been urged to provide clarity over the timetable for reopening of the 3G pitch facility at Brooke Park.

The pitch has now been closed temporarily following renewed concerns over the potential for balls to go over the fencing and strike cars and pedestrians on Park Avenue.

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Rosemount area Mickey Cooper said that user groups are seeking clarity around when the works will be finished.

Mr Cooper said he has had discussions with the council in relation to the problems with usage of the pitch.

He said: “I have spoken to the council following concerns after the news that the 3G pitch at Brooke Park is to be closed for a temporary period. They have told me that this is due to ongoing health and safety issues with balls going over the fence of the 3G pitch area.

“Council is currently in the process of commissioning works to resolve this with a view to having the facility reopened as soon as possible.

“I have asked council to give user groups a clear timetable of how long the anticipated work to resolve the issues is expected to take so that groups can plan their training programmes and other activities ahead.

“Council officials have told me that they are making every effort to accommodate user groups and are currently looking at a range of alternative locations for all clubs and sports organisations over the coming days.”