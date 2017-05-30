Call for end to ‘nightmare’

A resident of the Lower Chapel Road area has said local people are being plagued by rubbish being thrown from cars parking outside their homes.

Reginald Breydin said there was constant noise with car doors slamming, pollution fears as well as angry and even violent exchanges between motorists over parking spots.

Mr Breydin, who has lived in the area for eight years, also questioned progress on a proposed parking scheme for residents in the area.

He said: “I contacted the council about the litter being dumped from car windows. Cars use the street as there own private car park, then dump rubbish from car windows into the street.”

Mr Breydin said that on one occasion recently he went to out to clean the area around the front of his house, only for a driver to come along and throw tea from her container out her car window along with empty sandwich packets.

“It was the area I had just cleaned. People just dump things and they have no respect. And that is not the only issue,” he said. “There been heated disputes between drivers over parking and people getting abuse. It’s awful. People have got really nasty.

“There must have been 15,000 cars coming and going this last few months and you have all this pollution coming in the window and noise right up to the middle of the night. It’s a nightmare. My neighbours have to park in some other street. I bought a fridge and the delivery can had to park in a different street and then carry it round.”

A Derry and Strabane Council spokesperson said: “Council take public health concerns very seriously. Litter Wardens regularly patrol this area and deal with littering offences detected in consideration of council’s enforcement policy.

“Our Environmental Health Service continues to review and assess air quality across the district. While no specific air quality issues have been identified at Chapel Road, council is currently assessing a government consultation on Air Quality Action Plans for the UK to ensure appropriate measures are available to ensure improvements in air quality for all and reduce any potential impacts on health from road traffic pollution. Further information on air quality across Northern Ireland is available at www.airqualityni.co.uk/.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Once the Rossville Street Residents’ Parking Scheme is completed and the benefits reviewed, the Department may consider taking forward further schemes.”