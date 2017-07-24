Call for immediate release of Derry man Tony Taylor

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has called for the immediate release of Derry man Tony Taylor following a major protest in the city at the weekend.

Hundreds turned out on Sunday afternoon for a march and rally in Derry calling for Tony Taylor’s release.

Mr. McCartney said: “I was pleased to see such a large turnout from across the city and district at Sunday’s march and rally. Sinn Féin has long campaigned for Tony’s release.

“The continued use of unjust powers by the British Government to revoke a person’s license without producing any evidence of wrong-doing is an affront to human rights and natural justice.

“He should either be released immediately or brought before a court and given due process.”

The rally in Guildhall Square was staged in opposition to the recent decision by the Northern Ireland Parole Commission to continue Tony Taylor’s detention, which is now approaching 500 days.

A procession left from the Grotto in the Brandywell area and made its way to the Guildhall Square, where representatives from the main political parties addressed the attendance.