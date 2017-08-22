Call for local people to join Foyle Pride parade and events

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has encouraged people to attend events organised as part of the annual Foyle Pride festival.

This weekend will see thousands taking part in the festival parade and after party, with numerous other events taking place in the lead up to the finale events.

Colr. McKnight said: “Sinn Féin in Derry are absolutely delighted to be supporting the 2017 Foyle Pride festival.

“The struggle for equality goes on and we must ensure that people here in Derry have the same rights as those elsewhere on this island.

“Sinn Féin want a rights-based society which guarantees rights to all citizens, be it language rights, a bill of rights or marriage equality.

“I would encourage you all to read the festival programme and support events organised as part of the Foyle Pride Festival. It’s fun and inclusive and there’s something for all the family.”

“The annual parade will take place this Saturday August 26, leaving Waterside station at 2.00 p.m.

For more information on events, check out the Foyle Pride programme at www.issuu.com/foylepridefestival/docs/pride