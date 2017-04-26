Call for reps for new Derry & Strabane Culture Strategy

Arts and community groups across Derry and Strabane are being urged to put forward representatives to help shape a new Arts & Culture Strategy.

A series of information sessions are to be held locally ahead of the five year strategy being developed.

One of the aerial perfomers during the Awakening of The Walls in Derry at the 2016 Halloween festival. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.16

Derry City & Strabane District Council are seeking representatives from arts and cultural venues, drama and performing arts, visual arts, participatory/community arts, heritage and museums, individual artists and practitioners, community festivals, non-Council led Festivals and Events in region (those eligible for Tier 2 Festivals funding), music and literature.

The representatives will sit on Co Design Group, which will operate in an advisory capacity and will fulfil its function with the completion of the Arts & Culture Strategy 2017 – 2022.

An information session will take place this Thursday, April 27, at the Old Fire Station Hawkins Street from 11am to 12pm for all sector groups and from 3pm to 5pm for those involved in the festivals and events sector. The afternoon session is being facilitated by ‘Aoife’ and will include a free masterclass in Marketing and PR for event organisers.

Booking in advance is advised – info@aoifeonline.com.

Organisations in the Strabane area are invited to attend a session at Strabane Library on Thursday April 27th from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. This session is open to all groups.

John Kerr, Arts and Culture Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council says the input and involvement of the local arts and cultural partners is essential to the co-design process set up to develop the Strategy.

Encouraging people to be part of the process, he said the Strategy was key to the Council’s ongoing commitment to arts and culture.

He said: “The Strategy will build upon the legacy of 2013 UK City of Culture by supporting a culture of collaboration and articulating a clear direction of travel for a strong and ambitious arts and culture sector within the North West.

“The Strategy will reflect and support the ambitions of Council and its partners in the pursuit of world class designations such as European City of Culture status.”

As part of the process Council has appointed an external agent to compile the Arts and Cultural Strategy for the Council area.

The agent will be charged with developing an evidenced based Arts and Culture Strategy focused on delivery against relevant outcomes identified in the Community Plan and the local area plans, and also ensure it is based on a successful co-design process.

It is envisaged that the Co Design process will start in May 2017 and conclude September 2017 with the completion of the Arts & Culture Strategy.

To sign up or nominate someone to be represented on the Co Design Process, click on the following link to view the terms of reference and the form at www.derrystrabane.com/Services/Arts-and-Culture.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday, 10 May.

Anyone who needs any further information or clarification can speak to John directly at the Council on john.kerr@derrystrabane.com, or telephone 028 71253253.