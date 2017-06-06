Call to lower speed limit on busy road in Limavady from 40mph to 30mph

SDLP councillor John Deighan is calling for the speed limit on one of Limavady’s busiest roads to be reduced from 40mph to 30mph, writes Sheena Jackson.

Colr. Deighan believes a new restriction must be introduced from the Edenmore Road roundabout to the Broad Road junction.

“This is something my predecessor Alderman Gerry Mullan was lobbbying for, and I will continue to lobby,” he said.

“There is also a day care facility and retail complex there, which has serious traffic.

“This stretch of road, in particular, has had a surge on people walking it since the creation of the Limavady bypass, and there’s a serious amount of people walking day and daily on this road.”

Colr. Deighan said the speed limit within the town limit is 30mph. The SDLP councillor believes that section of the Greystone Road should be the same.

However, the Department for Infrastructure say there are currently no plans to change the speed limits on Greystone Road.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The 40mph section of Greystone Road is a higher quality suburban distributor road with little frontage development where the buildings are well set back from the road and does not meet the criteria for consideration of a 30mph speed limit.”

Colr. Deighan said the Department’s response was “disappointing”, especially considering the new built off Greystone Road.