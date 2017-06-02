Call to parents amid concern over underage drinking

Sinn Fein Councillor Eric McGinley has called on parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts following disturbances at the top of the Ballymagroarty estate.

Colr. McGinley said: “In recent times large crowds of teenagers have been gathering in the field towards the top of Ballymagroarty and evidence exists that alcohol is being consumed.

“It would appear that crowds are gathering from late afternoon until late at night with some of the young people then making their way home in an intoxicated state.

“Whilst there has been some efforts from youth and community workers to engage with the teenagers, the onus is on parents to ensure that they are aware of their children’s whereabouts and that they check on their condition when they arrive home.”

Colr. McGinley said he has asked the PSNI to concentrate on this area in the short-term and to make the necessary interventions to prevent youths from harming themselves.”