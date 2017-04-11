Calls for council meetings to be staggered

Inishowen councillors have called for all Municipal District meetings in Donegal to be held on different days, to allow council staff to attend the meetings.

Speaking at last week’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District in Carndonagh, colr Bernard McGuinness said there should not be more than one meeting held on one day.

“The staff in Lifford are split between two meetings. They should be on different days so we have the full compliment of staff available.

“It’s not good enough,” he said.

Colr Jack Murray asked if Inishowen councillors could bring the suggestion forward as a motion at the full meeting of Donegal County Council.

Mr John McLaughlin, Director of Service, Roads and Transportation for Donegal County Council said he would bring the issue back to management.

Colr McGuinness added: “I don’t think the council can function properly unless there is someone from each section of the council present.

“We have had big issues in Inishowen relating to planning, and at this stage, with all due respect, if we can’t get a planner at the meeting, we’re not making much progress.”

Mr Con McLaughlin, Environment Services at Donegal County Council said he wanted to reassure members that representatives from Environment Services want to attend meetings to brief councillors.

“I want to reassure you, we’re very keen to be here.

“If there was a staggering of meetings it would help matters, but we do try to get to all of them,” added Mr McLaughlin.