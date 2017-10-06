Calls for funding to repair ‘vital amenities’

An Inishowen senator has called on the government to provide vital funding to enable the rebuilding of Swan Park in Buncrana and the Glenevin Waterfall and Walk in Clonmany.

Work is already underway to rebuild the Glenevin Waterfall and Walk as the local community has pulled together.

However, Senator Padraig MacLochlainn said the damage in Swan Park was “much more serious” and estimated repair works will be in the region of €1 million.

Senator MacLochlainn this week raised the issue in the Seanad, but the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring referred him to Leader Local Action Group in Donegal for financial support.

“This is unacceptable. They hey will not have the necessary resources to address the scale of the devastation at Swan Park alone. Why should local projects already applying for funding to the Leader Local Action Group in Donegal, lose out?

“Swan Park is part of people’s DNA in Buncrana. It is so special, it is a magical place. It is part of the soul of Buncrana,” he said.

“For it to be closed for a long time would be terrible. I have raised it in the Seanad for the last two weeks, and I’m not going to stop as it is the one thing that has not been talked about enough following the floods,” he added.

Senator MacLochlainn said that due to the level of destruction in Swan Park, it was unlikely that Donegal County Council would be able to foot the bill for repair works.

Members of the community in Clonmany have put in weeks of voluntary work to help rebuild the much loved paths and walk at the waterfall, but senator MacLochlainn said around €20,000 to €30,000 in funding was needed to complete the work.

“Without any questions asked, the community stepped up and and provided help.

“Richard Doherty for example has worked night and day for 17 days voluntarily. Many others have also helped out to try and get the place up and running, but in my view they need around €20,000 to €30,000 in funding to complete the work,” he concluded.