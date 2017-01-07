Campbell asks people to give unloved gifts to charity

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has asked people to think about donating unwanted Christmas gifts to one of the local charity shops in the city.

He said it’s common enough for people to receive gifts that are either unsuitable or that they have already received from someone else.

Councillor Campbell said: “At this time of year most people will he doing a big clean up of the house or work place, taking down decorations ,getting things back to normal.”

“Amongst all that it won’t be uncommon to find a gift that doesn’t fit or suit you, it could be a duplicate gift.

“People can find it difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used.”

Councillor Campbell said that any of the many local charity shops would be grateful to receive unwanted presents.

“Rather than put it at the back of the press or throw it out I am urging people to consider giving them any of the local charity shops in the city.

“It will ultimately mean that someone somewhere will be benefiting from the proceeds of the sale going to whatever charity you chose,” said the local Sinn Féin councillor.