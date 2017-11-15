Campbell: Fantastic result for a Londonderry sports star. Not every day you dish out a 5-1 thrashing!

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has paid tribute to Tullyally darts star Daryl Gurney in what some will interpret as an oblique reference to the Republic of Ireland’s spectacular 1 - 5 collapse in their World Cup play-off against Denmark at Lansdowne Road on Tuesday.

While the dreams of the Republic of Ireland and the Derry quartet of James McClean, Shane Duffy, Eunan O’Kane and Martin O’Neill were being dashed in Dublin, another Derry man, Mr. Gurney, was coincidentally beating Darren Webster 5 - 1 to secure passage to the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Mr. Campbell congratulated the darts star via a post on his Facebook page, remarking: “Fantastic result for a Londonderry sports star. Not every day you dish out a 5 - 1 thrashing. He has the world at his feet, step forward darts star Daryl Gurney.”