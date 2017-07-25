Campervan vandalised on Greencastle Pier

An Inishowen councillor has lashed out overwhat he described was a “terrible act” of vandalism in Greencastle last weekend.

Colr. Martin Farren spoke to the ‘Journal’ yesterday following reports that windows in a campervan parked at Greencastle Pier were smashed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Inspector David Murphy from Buncrana Garda Station said Gardai received a report at 5.00 a.m. on Sunday, July 23 that windows of a campervan parked at Greencastle Pier had been broken.

He said the occupants were tourists visiting from the North and two local males had been apprehended by Gardai a short time after.

Insp. Murphy said that although Gardai were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, it was important to highlight it.

He said that in terms of tourism, incidents such as this “doesn’t send out the best impression.

“People in the local community are making great efforts in promoting the area and tourism is important to the local economy,” added Insp. Murphy.

Colr. Farren said the incident was “totally unacceptable.”

He said: “This should never have happened to people travelling to Inishowen on their holidays. I totally condemn this and I would like to thank the Gardai for apprehending those involved in perpetrating such a terrible act.

“We are promoting tourism across the pensinsula, and this is not the type of thing we like to see happening.

“It must have been an awful experience for the people in the campervan to go through.

“This is not a regular occurrence in Inishowen, and I’m very sorry that it happened,” he concluded.