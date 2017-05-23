Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes’ roadie fined for speeding on Glenshane

A 44-years-old man, who pleaded guilty by letter to speeding on the Glenshane Road last August, advised Derry Magistrate’s Court that he couldn’t attend in person yesterday because he was currently working as a roadie for the Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes in Europe.

Paul Slater, of Craigie Road, in Perth, in Scotland, was detected travelling at 93 miles per hour in a sixty miles per hour zone on the Glenshane Road outside the city on August 26, 2016.

District Judge Barney McElholm remarked how, in correspondence with the court, Slater, explained that he was a truck driver touring Europe with the “Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes”.

A Public Prosection Service (PPS) solicitor helpfully clarified that Mendes is “actually a person that exists”.

The court heard that Slater had no record.

He was fined £200 for speeding in excess of the limit and five penalty points were endorsed on his licence.