Car flipped in Fahan crash days after fatality

Three women were taken to hospital last night following a road traffic accident in Donegal close to where a Derry woman lost her life just days ago.

Gardai have confirmed that the vehicle flipped over and landed on a grass verge among trees in the Glebe area of Fahan at around 10pm on Monday night.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the three women were taken from the scene to Letterkenny General Hospital.

Two have since been released from hospital, while the third woman’s injuries are also not thought to be serious.

The accident happened close to where 25-year-old Amy Loughrey from the Waterside area of Derry died following a two car collision last Thursday.

In a separate incident in Donegal yesterday, a man in his late 50s was killed in a single vehicle road traffic collision.

The incident occurred on a minor road at Curransport, Gortahork, sometime between 1.30am and 11.30am on St Stephen’s Day.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí in Falcarragh have opened an investigation following the tragedy.

A spokesperson said: “The body has been removed for post mortem and the scene has been preserved for forensic collision investigators.”