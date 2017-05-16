Car stolen and torched following burglary

A car has been stolen and later burnt out following a burglary at a home in the Hazelbank area of Derry.

Police in Strand Road are appealing for information following the incident on Sunday, 14 May.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Rawson said: “It was reported that around 1.40am entry was gained to the premises and a set of car keys removed.

“A silver Nissan micra was then stolen from the property and later found burnt out on the Springtown Road.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 155 14/05/17.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”