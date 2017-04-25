Cara’s support for County Derry Fleadh 2017

Support for the County Derry Fleadh being held in Limavady next month continues to attract the backing of some of the North West’s biggest music stars.

Hundreds of musicians are expected to descend on Limavady for a jam-packed schedule of events over four days, on May 25-28. It will be the first time the County Derry Fleadh will be held in the Roe Valley.

Last week, Derry legend, Phil Coulter, spoke publicly of his support for the Fleadh. The composer said “it is totally appropriate that such a prestigious musical festival event should take place in the town where one of our greatest musical compositions, The Derry Air, was first collected. I wish I was involved. The very best of luck.”

Now, award-winning singer and songwriter, Cara Dillon from Dungiven, has offered her “congratulations to Limavady who are hosting the Derry Fleadh this May for the very first time.”

“I know they’ll do an amazing job and I wish I could be there to enjoy the music and soak up the atmosphere,” Cara posted on social media.

Fleadh events include music and dance competitions, traditional sessions, a live concert, street music, and a range of family-orientated events. The Fleadh is being organised by the recently formed Jimmy O’Hara CCE who hope that it will be “an opportunity to showcase Limavady’s growing reputation as a cultural hub and give everyone in the area the chance to enjoy and take part in traditional Irish music.”