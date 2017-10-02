Catalan courage hailed by Derry nationalists while Martina Anderson issues call from Barcelona for EU to support democracy

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson, speaking from Barcelona this afternoon, has hailed the bravery of the Catalan people, in what she’s characterised as their dignified exercise of democracy during the region’s historic independence referendum on Sunday.

The Derry-based MEP today met with members of the Catalan government, which has vowed to declare independence from Spain within 48 hours after 90 per cent of participants in the poll on Sunday voted for secession from the Madrid-headquartered kingdom.

Mrs. Anderson, who will travel to the European Parliament in Strasbourg later this afternoon has also called on the European Union to do more to censure Madrid for its sometimes violent attempts to suppress a poll that its courts had deemed unconstitutional.

“No one could have failed to have been impressed by the determination, defiance and dignity of the Catalan people during yesterday’s referendum despite the repression they faced at the hands of the Spanish authorities,” she said.

“Young and old went to the polls to attempt to express their democratic rights, with some queuing for hours to do so despite repeated obstacles being placed in their way.

“In doing so they faced attacks, brutality and repression from the Spanish police in scenes that have no place in a modern democracy. But the Catalan people remained dignified and resolved that they would not be denied their fundamental democratic right.

“Their commitment to democracy was witnessed around the world on social media, as were the shameful actions of the Spanish authorities who tried to attack the very principle of democracy.

“In particular, I would like to pay tribute to the actions of the Catalan firefighters who lived up to their stated aim of protecting communities when they formed human shields around voters who were simply trying to have their voice heard,” she added.

Mrs. Anderson urged the international community to stand by the Catalan people following the result.

“There is now an onus on the international community, and the EU in particular, to stand by the Catalan people, recognise their democratic vote and the outcome of the referendum.

“The EU must also challenge the use of violence against people attempting to express their democratic rights.”

Prior to and during Sunday’s referendum republicans and nationalists in Derry had expressed solidarity with the people of Catalonia and condemned attempts by Madrid to shut down the poll.

Sinn Féin and Saoradh held separate solidarity rallies and pickets at Free Derry corner on Saturday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “The shocking scenes of police brutality in Catalonia must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“I am completely horrified at the disgraceful scenes of violence and oppression we are seeing on the streets of Catalonia against civilians.

“No matter what position anyone has on whether the vote in Catalonia is legal or not, violence from the Spanish police cannot be condoned.

“The people of Catalonia must know that we are with them and we will not stand by while their basic civil and human rights are violated.”

Joe Barr, a Derry-based national organiser with Saoradh, said: “So far, officials have seized almost 10 million ballot papers, imposed fines on top Catalan officials, and detained numerous politicians.”

The group brought forward a monthly picket in support of republican prisoners in solidarity with the people of Catalonia.

Mr. Barr said Saoradh was supporting the Catalonian people and Republican Prisoners in a “stand with the oppressed and those who strive for freedom”.