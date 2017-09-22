Catalan Independence Rally planned for Derry

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has encouraged people to support a forthcoming rally for Catalan independence.

The rally will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 2.30pm at Free Derry Corner, on the eve of the Catalan Independence referendum.

D�ire Lamberton and Lauren Hegarty with members of JERC (Catalan Youth Movement)

Karen Mullan said: “Recently the majority of members in the Catalan Parliament approved legislation to allow a democratic and legally binding referendum on independence to take place on October 1.

“This needs to be respected by the Spanish Government and a democratic and legally binding referendum on independence should take place on October 1.

“The people of Catalonia should have the right to democratically decide their own future.

“I would encourage the people to join with us in solidarity with the Catalan people ahead of the referendum.”

A Derry contingent from Sinn Féin Youth took part in Catalan National Day in Barcelona last week, where they were joined by hundreds of thousands on the streets of the Catalan capital.

Caolán McGinley, Dáire Lamberton, Joe Dunn and Lauren Hegarty took park in a rally and an earlier torchlight vigil in Barcelona’s Old City.

Speaking after the visit Caolán, who is chairperson of Sinn Féin Youth in Derry, said: “We were there the Joventuts d’Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, JERC (The Young Republican Left of Catalonia) and took part in the events.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere and there is a real desire and a real appetite for independence and self-determination among the people of Catalonia.

“The population of Barcelona is around 1.7 m. and there were around 2.2 m. there for the Catalan National Day.”

Caolán said that the people of Catalonia are now facing major challenges and resistance as they move towards freedom, and he urged local people to come and support the rally at Free Derry Corner on September 1 in solidarity with them.