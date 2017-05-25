Caught speeding at Kingsfort

A 37-years-old Galliagh man has been fined £125 after being caught speeding on the Culmore Road last year.

Richard Stewart, of Brookdale Park, was detected travelling at 38 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone on the Culmore Road near Kingsfort Park on November 3, 2016, Derry Magistrate’s Court heard on Monday.

Stewart, who admitted the charge via letter, was fined £175.

He was also orderd to pay an offender levy of £15 while a total of three penalty points were endorsed on his driving licence.